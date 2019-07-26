Non-religious activists call for UK government to protect them from violence

Ahmed Shaheed, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion of Belief, speaks during press conference after the presentation of expression of religion and belief report, at the 40th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Author
Elena Pavlovska By Elena Pavlovska Journalist
Published 21:45 July 26, 2019
Updated 23:48 July 27, 2019

Non-religious activists call for UK government to protect them from violence

As the world’s religious communities continue to fight for their rights, few, it seems, speak out for those who identify as being non-religious, which has slowly led to the further deprivation of their fundamental human rights.

Because of this, 17 victims of both harassment and persecution have sent a letter to the British government asking for a global review into the persecution of those who express non-religious beliefs.

The group of 17 say that in many countries it is impossible to be openly non-religious, and many have been murdered for merely identifying as such.

“Humanists, when they are attacked, are assaulted far more viciously and brutally than in other cases.”, said signatory Ahmed Shaheed, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief.

As the activists consider the UK to be one of the least religious countries on Earth, the group asked for high-level support in the form of a review similar to what was provided by the Foreign Commonwealth Office when it came to the persecution of Christians.

