Non-religious activists call for UK government to protect them from violence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

As the world’s religious communities continue to fight for their rights, few, it seems, speak out for those who identify as being non-religious, which has slowly led to the further deprivation of their fundamental human rights.

Because of this, 17 victims of both harassment and persecution have sent a letter to the British government asking for a global review into the persecution of those who express non-religious beliefs.

The group of 17 say that in many countries it is impossible to be openly non-religious, and many have been murdered for merely identifying as such.

“Humanists, when they are attacked, are assaulted far more viciously and brutally than in other cases.”, said signatory Ahmed Shaheed, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief.

As the activists consider the UK to be one of the least religious countries on Earth, the group asked for high-level support in the form of a review similar to what was provided by the Foreign Commonwealth Office when it came to the persecution of Christians.