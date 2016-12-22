Nokia is back and suing Apple

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Nokia is taking Apple to Court for breaching 32 technology patents.

The Finnish company is suing the US multinational in Germany and Texas, claiming that Apple has infringed patents for displays, user interfaces, software, antennas, chipsets and video coding.

This latest round of litigation is the resuscitation of a legal standoff that took place between 2009 and 2011 and ended up with an agreement, by which Apple paid to Nokia rights for some of its patents. A one-off payment was made, with an undisclosed amount.

That was the period Nokia rather than Apple was the leading mobile phone manufacturer. Since then iPhone is the leading global mobile brand. And Apple has not paid Nokia for use of its patents, over and beyond those covered by the 2011 agreement.

On Tuesday, Apple started a case against Acacia Research and Conversant Intellectual Property Management and the Finnish company, charging them for conspiracy to extort money.

Nokia sold its mobile phone business to Microsoft in 2014.

However, the brand came back to stores on December 1st, 2016 on the products of the HMD Global startup, from Helsinki. The new Nokia phones will be designed and marketed by HMD, manufactured by Foxconn Electronics, and powered by Google Android.