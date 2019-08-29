No one can overstate the political effect of the UK government decision to suspend parliament: MPs have been calling out Boris Johnson for the violation of constitutional tradition and it is now clear that he does not command a majority in parliament.

Johnson may be one step closer to commanding electoral influences over the Leave camp, but there is little doubt that the wider political spectrum is deeply polarized and even the unity of the ruling party is called into question.

Suspension of Parliament

The leader of the Conservative Party in parliament Jacob Rees Mogg flew to the summer house of the Queen in Balmoral, Scotland, on Wednesday to request from the Queen the suspension of parliament. The parliament is now expected to be suspended on September 10 and remains closed until October 14.

The formal and official position of the government is that suspending the parliament is not related to the Brexit process but, in the words of prime minister Boris Johnson, the need for a new government to bring forward a new political agenda that is unrelated to Brexit.

Traditionally, British governments do suspend (prorogue) the parliament and return to announce their proposals by writing a speech, read out by the Queen. It is a famous worldwide ceremony that features a golden carriage and the Queen.

The UK has not seen this ceremony since June 2017, after a narrow victory of the Conservative Party when Theresa May formed a government with the parliamentary support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). There is now a new government, with new priorities.

The prime minister stated on Wednesday that parliament would have “plenty of time” to debate Brexit from October 14, when parliament opens, to October 31, when the UK leaves the EU.

There are two objections raised across the political spectrum in parliament: first, the suspension of parliament will be longer than customary; secondly, it stops MPs from taking meaningful action against a no-deal Brexit in a manner many have called “unconstitutional.”

Conservative Fragmentation

The first one to break the Conservative ranks in parliament is the parliamentary speaker of the House, John Bercow, who is raising institutional objections. In his view as expressed on Wednesday, it was “blatantly obvious” that the suspension is linked to the Brexit debate, which is a “constitutional outrage.”

He is not alone. Former Tory Chancellor Philip Hammond called the suspension “profoundly undemocratic,” while former attorney general Dominic Grieve warned that if the opposition brings forth a no-confidence motion “this government will come down.”

The leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, Ruth Davidson, is expected to resign on Thursday, which is politically consequential, as she made considerable inroads for the party in Scotland and is seen as the face of political opposition to Scottish independence.

The political substance of the suspension of parliament was openly recognized on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump, a fervent supporter of the UK prime minister and Brexit, who took to Twitter to hail the fact that it was now difficult for the UK opposition to call a vote of no-confidence against Boris Johnson.

The fragmented opposition opposed to no-deal is now closing ranks. Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke of a decision that is “not acceptable,” a view echoed by the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who called it “dangerous,” and the first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, who called it “undemocratic.”

Ireland, the US, and the EU

Meanwhile, there is little scope for the EU to consent to a last-minute deal with the UK, abandoning the Irish backstop. The Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney made clear on Tuesday that Johnson’s proposals to replace the backstop are “not even close” to a viable alternative to the backstop.

The so-called backstop clause is designed to avoid new customs and other checks on the land border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. Coveney warned that Ireland must now be prepared for “no-deal” Brexit.

US President Trump has voiced his intention to sign an “ambitious free trade agreement with the UK,” as soon as a year after Brexit. But even in the event that the two governments remain in place in Washington and London – both countries are effectively on the campaign trail – such an agreement could stumble on Ireland.

Irish-American political power in the US is considerable.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has made clear that no UK-US deal that no trade deal undermining the territorial status quo in Northern Ireland would be ratified. To underscore her political resolve, Pelosi visited the border city of Derry in April. For the moment, the Republican party supporters of the UK in Washington do not have the numbers required in Congress.