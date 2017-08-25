No bank holiday for Brexit as talks are to resume on Monday 28 August

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK’s Department for Exiting the European Union has confirmed that the third round of Brexit talks are to start on Monday 28 August 2017.

Despite Monday being a bank holiday for Britain, the next round of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU are to start on 28 August and will run through to Thursday 31 August, when UK’s Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are expected to brief journalists on the recent developments, as the UK has recently published more position papers on the judicial cooperation framework. Still, the European Court of Justice divides the two sides.