No bank holiday for Brexit as talks are to resume on Monday 28 August

New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis
Press conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, Michel Barnier at the European Commission in Brussels on Jul. 20, 2017

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 13:40 August 25, 2017
Updated 13:40 August 25, 2017

The UK’s Department for Exiting the European Union has confirmed that the third round of Brexit talks are to start on Monday 28 August 2017.

Despite Monday being a bank holiday for Britain, the next round of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU are to start on 28 August and will run through to Thursday 31 August, when UK’s Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are expected to brief journalists on the recent developments, as the UK has recently published more position papers on the judicial cooperation framework. Still, the European Court of Justice divides the two sides.

