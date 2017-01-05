‘No alternative to partnership with Poland’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

To mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Kiev and Warsaw, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said there is no alternative to a strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a message sent to Polish President Andrzej Duda, Poroshenko said relations between Ukraine and Poland will “continue to develop in a spirit of trust, respect and mutual support”.

As reported by Radio Poland online, Poroshenko said he appreciates support from Poland which, he noted, was the first country in the world to recognize the independence of Ukraine. He also said he is grateful for help for his country in difficult times, when it faces Russian aggression.

“We owe today’s high level of Ukrainian-Polish relations to the wisdom and maturity of our nations, which after passing through the trial of tragic history have learned to value mutual friendship and brotherhood,” he added.