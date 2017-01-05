NGOs ask Parliament to reject Oettinger’s new nomination

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An ad-hoc group of NGOs have written to all members of the European Parliament, asking them to reject the nomination of Commissioner Günther Oettinger in charge of supervising the EU budget and managing the Human Resources of the European Commission.

“Commissioner Oettinger has made racist, sexist and homophobic remarks on several occasions in the past, most recently at a speech he gave in an official capacity in Hamburg on 26 October, write the NGOs.

In a speech to businessmen held in Hamburg, Guenther Oettinger, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party, used the derogatory term Schlitzaugen – slit eyes – to describe people from China and other Asian descent.

“The Commissioner in charge of human resources must lead by example. He or she should have clear plans for action to make equality for all a reality and speak out against racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia. How else would they be expected to inspire others to do the same? In our view, Commissioner Oettinger is not the right person for this task,” they continue.

Commissioner Oettinger has repeatedly attracted criticism over his way of interacting with lobbyists. Evidence shows that Oettinger has not been proactive in pursuing an inclusive and balanced approach to stakeholder consultation as almost 90% of his meetings have been with corporate interest groups. This is the highest percentage of any Commissioner, and is contrary to President Juncker’s instruction to the team of Commissioners to ensure balanced stakeholder representation.

On top of this, there have been repeated media reports of undisclosed meetings, most recently when Oettinger met with the unregistered German lobbyist Klaus Mangold, who is close to the Kremlin, during a flight on a private jet to Budapest in May 2016. To this day it remains unclear what the exact circumstances of this flight have been and if he broke ethics and/or transparency rules. In our view, Oettinger is unfit to inspire compliance with existing ethics and transparency rules among Commission staff and his peers.

MEPs will question Oettinger next Monday at a special hearing.

The NGOs are:

• 􏰀 ILGA-Europe • 􏰀 European Women’s Lobby • 􏰀 Transparency International EU • 􏰀 European Network Against Racism • 􏰀 Corporate Europe Observatory • 􏰀 IPPF European Network • 􏰀 Oxfam International EU Advocacy Office (Oxfam International) • 􏰀 Volonteurope • 􏰀 Stichting ERGO Network (ERGO) • 􏰀 Lobbycontrol