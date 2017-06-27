New York governor tries to stop closure of university in Budapest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Central European University in Budapest has accused Hungary’s government of trying to force its closure and undermine academic freedom.

The university has accreditation in New York, and New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been hosting negotiations, reported the BBC.

“We look forward to a speedy resolution that safeguards the integrity of CEU and its vital educational mission,” said a statement from Cuomo after a meeting with Hungarian government representatives.

According to the BBC, the fate of the university in Budapest has embroiled Hungary’s prime minister, other European leaders, the European Parliament, international university heads and the US government.

University president Michael Ignatieff said this was a “line in the sand” and would be the first time since World War Two that a European democracy had forced a university to close.

“That’s what makes it unprecedented. That’s what makes it shocking,” Ignatieff told the BBC last month.

“We’re a free institution, and this is about a drive to control.”

Adding to the controversy is that the university was founded by the liberal philanthropist George Soros, who has been heavily criticised by Hungary’s government.