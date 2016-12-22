New report says Denmark top terror target

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service has warned that cyber attacks, lone wolf terrorists and Russian aggression are among the biggest threats to the country.

As reported by The Local, the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (ForsvaretsEfterretningstjeneste – DDIS) released its national risk assessment report on December 20. The report warned that Denmark is still considered a top terror target, that the nation is already being targeted by spies and criminals in cyberspace and that Russia will flex its military muscles over the coming years.

“Russia is carrying out a military buildup and modernization in western Russia, and the Baltic Sea region has become a major area of friction between Russia and Nato,” DDIS wrote, adding that Russia’s manoeuvres will give it “increased military options toward the West but Russia will not risk a direct military confrontation with Nato”.

“Russia’s distrust of Nato and its willingness to take risks increases, however, the risk of misunderstandings and miscalculations. Together, that contributes to increased insecurity, including in the Baltic region, and Russia in the coming years will continue to be a significant security challenge for the West and Denmark.”

The report also warned that Russia not only poses a physical threat, but in cyberspace as well. The agency said the “cyber threat against Denmark is very high and it is an ongoing threat in which Danish authorities and enterprises are continuously attacked by cyber espionage attempts”.

As regards terrorism, the report warned that the terror threat in Denmark remains “serious” and that future attacks against the West will be increasingly carried out by so-called lone wolves, who act on their own but who are inspired by terror groups like Islamic State or al-Qaeda.

“The terror threat against Denmark has not subsided,” DDIS head Lars Dindsen told Ritzau.