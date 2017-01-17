New ‘mind-boggling’ data on inequality

Eight people hold the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of the entire world, according to new statistics about inequality. The findings by Oxfam, an international poverty-fighting group, were released on January 15 as world leaders and business elite met in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum.
Based on Oxfam’s data, eight men (Bill Gates, Amancio Ortega, Warren Buffett, Carlos Slim Helu, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Michael Bloomberg) have a net wealth of $426bn – equal to what is held by the bottom half of the world’s population.
Oxfam’s report also notes that one CEO earns as much in a year as 10,000 garment factory workers in Bangladesh. And the world’s 10 biggest corporations together have revenue greater than the 180 poorest countries combined.
“From Nigeria to Bangladesh, from the UK to Brazil, people are fed up with feeling ignored by their political leaders, and millions are mobilising to push for change,” Oxfam said in a statement. “Seven out of 10 people live in a country that has seen a rise in inequality in the last 30 years.”
According to Paul O’Brien, Oxfam America’s vice president for policy and campaigns, the findings are “mind-boggling”.
“Such dramatic inequality is trapping millions in poverty, fracturing our societies and poisoning our politics,” he said.