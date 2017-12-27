New left wing party changes political calculations in Italy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Speaker of the Italian Lower House, Laura Boldrini, is the latest high-profile defection from the ruling Democratic Party, as its left wing has been broken away.

She warned that “many of us” will follow. High profile defections have already taken place. The President of the region of Tuscany, Enrico Rossi, the former PD leader Roberto Speranza, former Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema, Pier Luigi Bersani and Guglielmo Epifani are already behind LeU. In November’s regional elections in Sicily, the new party run in a joint list with the Communist Re-foundation party gaining a minor 6,2% share of the vote.

However, the latest Ixe poll for Huffington Post gives the new Free and Equal (LeU) leftwing party 7,3%, less than two months before Italy goes to the polls.

A vote for LeU is not necessarily a lost vote for the ruling Partito Democratico (PD). LeU aspires to draw from a sizable pool of disenchanted left-wing voters that have abstained from voting in successive electoral encounters since Matteo Renzi assumed the leadership of the left in 2013.

The emerging left wing challenger has changed the balance of power in Italian politics. The ruling PD now fares too close for comfort to Forza Italia of the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Moreover, Berlusconi’s alliance with the far-right means that a future coalition that would include PD would make the right the biggest component of a possible coalition.