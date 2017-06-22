New law to make Sweden carbon neutral by 2045

New legislation to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2045 was passed in Sweden, making it the first country to significantly upgrade its carbon ambitions since the Paris accord in 2015.
The law was drawn up by a cross-party committee and passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament by 254 votes to 41.
The legislation establishes an independent Climate Policy Council and requires an action plan to be updated every four years.
As reported by New Scientist online, Sweden had previously committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. It already gets 83% of its electricity from nuclear energy and hydropower, having met its 2020 target of 50% renewable energy eight years ahead of schedule.
To achieve carbon-neutral status, the country will focus on reducing emissions from transport by increasing the use of biofuels and electric vehicles. It plans to cut domestic emissions by at least 85%, and offset remaining emissions by planting trees or investing in projects abroad.