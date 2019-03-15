New IRA threatens Scotland and England

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Packages containing explosives were sent to London and Scotland last week from an unidentified group calling itself “the IRA”.

There were five similarly-made packages sent to the University of Glasgow, Heathrow Airport, the London City Airport, and Waterloo Station, and a recruitment officer.

The IRA, or Irish Republican Army, formally stood down from its 30-year terror campaign following the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The group claiming responsibility for the packages contacted Irish News, a Belfast-based outlet in Northern Ireland, and used an authentic codeword known to the police.

According to the BBC, the parcels may be linked to the so-called “new IRA,” a radical splinter organisation from the original IRA who are described as having no more than 50 active members.

The latest development is only the most recent involving a group that claims to be part of a new generation of IRA terrorists. In January, a car bomb exploded outside a courthouse in Londonderry. Between February of last year and the end of January, there were three security-related deaths attributed to terrorism in Northern Ireland.

Despite the end of the troubles, the UK’s domestic security service MI5 still allocates 22% of its resources to fighting Northern Ireland-related terrorism.