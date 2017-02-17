New EU-wide border checks… for all

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Under a new regulation approved by the European Parliament on February 16, all EU citizens and third country nationals entering or leaving the EU will soon be systematically checked against databases. The rules had been agreed by Parliament’s negotiators and the Council of Ministers in December 2016.

“Securing our external borders means building up a strong shield against terrorism in Europe and preserving the right to life, which is the corollary of all rights. Every life that we save by unveiling a potential foreign fighter is worth the journey, and systematic checks against databases are a mandatory step towards this minimum protection that we have a duty to ensure for our citizens”, said rapporteur Monica Macovei (ECR, RO).

The new regulation, which amends the Schengen Borders Code (SBC), obliges member states to carry out systematic checks on all persons crossing EU external borders against databases of stolen and lost documents, the Schengen Information System (SIS) and other relevant EU databases. The checks will be mandatory at all air, sea and land borders, on both entry and exit.