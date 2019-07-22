New EU funding package for the African Peace Facility

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development of the European Union Neven Mimica at the start of an EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting on Development at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 November 2018. Development ministers will exchange views on the ongoing work on the Africa - Europe alliance for sustainable investment and jobs.

Published 14:51 July 22, 2019
Updated 14:51 July 22, 2019

New EU funding package for the African Peace Facility

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica met with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Faki Mahamat, on 22 July in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to sign a new EU funding package for the African Peace Facility.

During his visit, Mimica also signed a €36 million contribution that aims to reduce Ethiopia’s greenhouse gas emissions from forestry and industry.

Mimica also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss ongoing reforms in the country and in the region.

