Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica met with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Faki Mahamat, on 22 July in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to sign a new EU funding package for the African Peace Facility.
During his visit, Mimica also signed a €36 million contribution that aims to reduce Ethiopia’s greenhouse gas emissions from forestry and industry.
Mimica also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss ongoing reforms in the country and in the region.