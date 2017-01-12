New arrests in Belgium over Paris terror attacks

Federal prosecutors in Belgium have charged two new suspects in connection with the November 2015 Paris attacks claimed by the ISIS group which left 130 people dead.
The two — identified as Farid K. and Meryem E. B. — are “suspected to have provided Khalid El Bakraoui with the false documents afterwards used in preparation of the Paris attacks,” a statement said.
Bakraoui then blew himself up in the Brussels metro in March last year, as part of coordinated attacks that killed 32 people.
Belgian police detained a man and a woman in a house search on Wednesday, prosecutors said.
The woman, identified as Meryem E. B., was released under strict conditions. The man, named as Farid K., remained in custody. He is also charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist organization.
Bakraoui rented, under a false name, an apartment in the city’s Forest borough where police hunting Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam killed another suspected militant in a raid weeks before the attacks in Brussels.
He is also believed to have rented a safe house in the southern Belgian city of Charleroi used in preparation for the Paris attacks.