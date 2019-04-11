Netanyahu headed for fifth term

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led his country for a decade, is firmly on his way to securing a fifth term in office for his Likud party his main rival, Benny Gantz, the former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said that his Blue and White alliance had conceded.

Netanyahu’s victory came about largely due to his ability to form an alliance with Israel’s extreme right-wing and many of its radical religious parties, both of whom are bitter opponents of the liberal Zionism of the Blue and White coalition whose voter base is more closely aligned to the centre-left secularism of David Ben-Gurion, which formed the basis of the founding principals of the State of Israel when it gained its independence in 1948.

Both parties had about 27% of the vote. But the right-wing and religious bloc, of which Likud is a part, won a combined 53%. Likud will likely have 65 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the left-wing and centrist parties will have 55 seats in total.

By securing a fifth term, Netanyahu becomes the long-serving Israeli prime minister since Ben-Gurion.

Netanyahu will, however, begin his next, fourth consecutive turn in office under a cloud of controversy as he will still be under investigation for corruption and abuse of power. More pressing for the incoming government will be how it handles the rising tensions between Iran and its terrorist allies, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, as well as the ongoing civil war in neighbouring Syria.

During the campaign, Netanyahu crusaded against the centre-left secularists that had dominated Israeli politics for the first four decades of the country’s existence. His demonising of the Palestinian population has left few with the notion that Netanyahu has any intention of pursuing negotiations on a two-state solution that could potentially end the 70-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

With a new term, it remains to be seen which direction Netanyahu will turn when forming his next government that includes an expanded Likud party. He could look to form an even larger right-wing coalition than his previous terms which would include far-right Zionists, the ultra-Orthodox, and extreme nationalist lawmakers from Israel’s Russian-speaking and American immigrant populations.

Netanyahu will, most likely, continue his close cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and several of the other Arab States who see Israel under Netanyahu, much as they view the US under Donald J. Trump, as a key ally against Iran.