Netanyahu faces second corruption investigation

“There will be nothing because there is nothing,” Israel’s Prime Minister insists

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Israeli investigators are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of corruption, Reuters reports.

Authorized by Israel’s Attorney General, Avichai Mndelblit, investigators began questioning Netanyahu at his residence in Jerusalem on Monday. Apparently, there is enough evidence to justify opening a criminal investigation, Haaretz reports.

The case concerns “gifts” worth hundreds of thousands of Shekels (€1=2,5 shekels). That is the second ongoing investigation on allegations of graft against Netanyahu. There is another investigation into conflict of interest allegations after Israel’s purchase of submarines from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp.

That is the second ongoing investigation on allegations of graft against Netanyahu. Another investigation concerns “conflict of interest” allegations related to Israel’s contract to acquire submarines from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp; the same group has been involved in murky submarine contracts in Portugal and Greece.

Netanyahu, 67, has faced several scandals in the past. But, on Monday he told Likud Members of Knesset (parliament) that there is no substance in the case against him. “There will be nothing because there is nothing,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister is in his fourth term, leading a nationalist coalition. But, he is not the first Prime Minister to face similar charges. Ehud Olmert is currently serving a 27-month sentence for bribery. Ariel Sharon was questioned in 2003 and 2004 in a case involving his sons, one of whom was convicted in 2006.