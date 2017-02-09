Netanyahu attacks Belgian PM Michel over meeting with Jewish anti-Zionist left

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday ordered the reprimanding of the Belgian Ambassador over a meeting between Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel with representatives of two Israeli rights groups.

Michel is currently on an official visit to Israel and the West Bank. On Wednesday, he met with representatives of Israeli human rights group B’tselem and Israeli advocacy group Breaking the Silence during his visit to the region, despite despite a personal request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop supporting Israeli groups he considers damaging to the countr Both organizations have become popular targets for right wing politicians who accuse them of damaging Israel’s reputation abroad and putting Israeli soldiers and officials at risk of prosecution. “Israel views with utmost gravity Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s meeting today with the leaders of Breaking the Silence and B’Tselem, during his visit to Israel. Initiatives are underway by the Belgian state prosecutor to try senior Israelis including Tzipi Livni and IDF officers,” the statement said. Netanyahu had met with Michel on Tuesday in Jerusalem. Breaking the Silence is a controversial rights outfit that collects testimonies from former Israel Defense Forces soldiers about alleged human rights violations they witness in the Palestinian territories during their military service. In 2016 Israel passed a law requiring NGOs that receive more than half their funding from foreign governments or bodies to provide details of their donations. The legislation was largely seen as targeting left-wing organizations such as B’tselem and Breaking the Silence and drew international criticism.