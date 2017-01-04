Netanyahu admits to “gifts” but denies corruption charges

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Giving testimony for an ongoing corruption investigation, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Monday that he did receive gifts from businessmen. However, he claims they were his friends and the presents were small. Channel 10 reported the value of the presents was "thousands of shekels" (1=2,5 shekels). The reporter of Channel 10,

Channel 10 reported the value of the presents was “thousands of shekels” (1=2,5 shekels). The reporter of Channel 10, Raviv Drucker, has exposed several scandals on Netanyahu and the Israeli leader has responded by taking the journalist to court.

Speaking to Channel 2, the Prime Minister’s defense attorney Yaakov Weinroth said on Tuesday that his client denies any wrongdoing. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister tweeted that he and his family have been prosecuted for years, while the result of the interrogation amounts to nothing. “There will be nothing, because there is nothing,” has been his motto for months.

Netanyahu will be interrogated again on Friday. Police sources told Channel 2 that Netanyahu is not yet familiar with all the evidence of the investigation.

At this stage, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit says the investigation concerns “improper benefits from businessmen” without commenting on the substance of the investigation.

Mandelblit has turned the probe into a criminal investigation as he was presented with evidence by the state attorney, the head of the police investigation, and intelligence Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit of sufficient evidence, the Times of Israel reports.

The investigation will reopen old allegations of illicit campaign finance during the 2009 election, Jerusalem Post reports.