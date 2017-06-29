Negotiations for the reunification of Cyprus begin in Switzerland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders restarted negotiations on Wednesday for the island’s reunification. Cyprus is divided for the last 43 years, following an invasion by Turkey in 1974, triggered by a coup backed by the Greek Colonel’s regime.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci met in Crans-Montana, an Alpine resort, in talks that take place under UN mediation and the presence of EU officials. Present in the negotiations are also the guarantor powers, that is, the foreign minister of Greece and Turkey, as well as the UK.

The talks are scheduled to last until July 7.

Diplomatic Framing

U.N. mediator Espen Barth Eide said the best outcome would be a comprehensive agreement, which he believes “is not beyond reach.” He also said the Conference was “the best chance” a term he preferred to “the last chance” for the island’s reunification.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, was also present, calling on the two leaders and the guarantor parties to seize the “historic opportunity.”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu are present, while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was also briefly present in Switzerland.

Negotiation Process and Vexing Issues

Bilateral negotiations resume on Thursday, for two hours, after which the two leaders will address issues beyond the scope of the negotiation.

The process is framed in two tracks, or “tables.” ‘Table 1’ will be set as a plenary for all participants, including the guarantor powers, and ‘Table 2’ will be framed as bicommunal alone.

The issue expected to dominate the agenda will be security.

Ankara and the Turkish Cypriots are demanding the presence on the island of over 30,000 Turkish troops, retaining the security status quo. Nicosia and Athens want the renunciation of military intervention rights.

Other vexing issues are territory, governance and power-sharing, economy, property rights, and the EU. But, parties are believed to have reached preliminary agreements across the spectrum. Negotiations take place under the principle that ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,’ which means one issue can spoil the agreement.

On Wednesday, Eide was forced to clarify that a draft ‘common document’ issued by himself as a starting point for the negotiation was not withdrawn. “It’s just not ‘common’,” Eide said. But, after a reaction by both the Republic of Cyprus and Greece, a statement was issued to clarify that the not-so-common document will not be tabled at the Conference on Cyprus.