More needed to boost Roma integration

The situation of Roma in the European Union is slowly improving, according to a new report published by the European Commission on August 30.

The assessment, which highlights the changes since 2011, notes that there is greater participation of Roma in early childhood education and a declining rate of early school-leavers.

However, the assessment also shows that as many as 80% of Roma are still at risk of poverty – even though this figure is lower than in 2011.

“The EU is built on the values of tolerance and equality,” said First Vice-President Frans Timmermans. “These values are not yet enjoyed by every EU citizen, and that is not acceptable. Member states have to accelerate their efforts to improve Roma integration if we are to put an end to the prejudices, segregation and discrimination still felt by Roma today.”

In turn, Věra Jourová, the EU’s Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, stressed that adopting strategies to integrate Roma is only a first step.

“Now is the time for member states to implement them and make a real difference to people’s lives,” she said. “Nowhere is this more important than education. Roma children should have exactly the same access to schools as others. Education is the key to better integration into society, opening doors to jobs and a better life for everyone.”

According to a European Commission press release, the EU Framework for National Roma Integration Strategies has moved Roma integration higher up on national political agenda and helped set up the necessary goals, structures, funding and monitoring in order to improve integration across Europe.

However, in the areas of education, employment, health, and housing, improvements are unequal and modest.

For instance, 53% of Roma children participated in early childhood education and care in 2016 (up from 47% in 2011) – with most significant improvements in Spain, Slovakia, Bulgaria Hungary and Romania. Also, fewer leave school early (68% in 2016, declining from 87% in 2011).

According to the Commission, these figures are still too high and segregation in education remains an issue in some countries, with more than 60% of Roma children separated from other children in Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria.

What is more, the growing proportion of young Roma who are not in education, employment or training (63% in 2016, up from 56% in 2011) is an alarming sign that the transition from education to employment and other areas is not effective. This rate has actually risen in Spain, Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

As regards health, the lack of basic medical insurance coverage remains acute in several member states. For instance, half of the Roma population does not have access to basic medical insurance coverage in Bulgaria and Romania.

Based on the August 30 assessment, the Commission will define the post 2020 Roma integration strategy, as called for by EU member states.