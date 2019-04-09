NATO takes part in world’s largest cybersecurity drill

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A team of 40 cybersecurity experts led by the NATO Communications and Information Agency are competing in Locked Shields 2019, the world’s largest live-fire cyber exercise, an event that includes more than 1,000 participants.

Organised by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Estonia, the event uses a game-based approach, enabling participants to take on roles in fictional response teams whose goal is to assess a crisis situation and defend networks that have fallen victim to cyber-attacks.

The participants are taking part in a simulation where a fictional island nation is holding national elections and is subject to coordinated cyber attacks that target water purification systems, electric power grids, and 4G public safety networks. The job of the NATO team is to help contain the damage and protect other networks from further attacks.

These types of cyber drills are seen as a valuable tool for NATO cyber experts and national security services to learn how to protect their IT systems and critical infrastructure while forging closer ties between civilian and military experts, both of whom would be needed to counter cyber threats.

The CCDCOE was established in 2008 and months later received full NATO accreditation and the status of International Military Organization within the alliance. The centre organised the 2019 drills with the Estonian Defense Forces, the Finnish Defense Forces, the US European Command, the National Security Research Institute of the Republic of Korea, and Tallinn’s University of Technology.