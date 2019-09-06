NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the President of Moldova Igor Dodon to NATO Headquarters in Brussels for talks on 5 September.

Dodon said that Moldova is a neutral state and does not want to align itself with any military bloc.

Stoltenberg highlighted how the partnership between NATO and Moldova has grown over more than 25 years and that the Alliance continues to help Moldova build strong institutions and good governance.

“NATO fully supports a stable and secure Moldova and we want to see stability and prosperity in your country,” the bloc’s chief said.

He also said that while working together closely, NATO fully respects Moldova’s constitutional neutrality and fully supports its independence and its sovereignty.