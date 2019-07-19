NATO maritime exercise underway in the Black Sea

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Bulgarian-led annual maritime exercise in the Black Sea, named Breeze 2019, began on 12 July and will last until 21 July.

The exercise involves over 2.000 forces and 27 ships from 12 NATO Allies – Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. It aims to enhance interoperability among participating units.

NATO ships routinely exercise in the Black Sea. Prior to this exercise, NATO fleets participated in a multinational exercise co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States, named Sea Breeze.