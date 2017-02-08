NATO deploys troops in the Baltics to send ‘clear message’ of unity

Lithuanian soldiers partake in a welcoming ceremony for the first troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battalion group at the Rukla base in Rukla, Lithuania, 07 February 2017.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 10:26 February 8, 2017
Updated 10:26 February 8, 2017

NATO deploys troops in the Baltics to send ‘clear message’ of unity

NATO is showing its commitment to beefing up the defence of eastern Europe's border with Russia as the first of four new battalions under the North Atlantic alliance's banner arrived in Lithuania.

NATO decided to station a multinational battalion in each of the three Baltic countries in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine and military activity in the region.

The German-led battle group of 1,000 troops in Lithuania will be joined this year by a U.S-led deployment in Poland, British...

