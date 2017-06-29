NATO defence ministers to approve increasing military budget, following Trump criticism

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NATO defence ministers are meeting today 29 June to take forward decisions to more fairly share the burden of our security and to fight terrorism.

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that defence spending across the Alliance is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2017.

“That is three consecutive years of accelerating defence spending. This means, over the last three years, European Allies and Canada spent almost 46 billion US dollars more on defence,” he said.

To help combat terrorism, NATO is now fully integrated into the information-sharing and decision-making structures of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. “We have already stepped up our support with more flight-time and information sharing by our AWACS surveillance aircraft,” said Stoltenberg. At NATO Headquarters, a new Hybrid Branch and a Terrorism Intelligence Cell are operational and NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller will coordinate the Alliance’s anti-terrorism efforts.

NATO sets a goal of spending 2 % of GDP on defense for each member, but only the United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece, and Poland now meet that guideline, leaving the United States shouldering about 70 percent of the alliance’s expenditures. During a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels on May 26, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized many NATO members for failing to meet military spending targets. Stoltenberg said that the alliance expects three other member states to reach the 2 percent threshold this year and in 2018. “Last year, five allies met NATO’s benchmark of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense. This year, we expect Romania to join them and in 2018, Latvia and Lithuania will spend 2 percent of GDP on defense as well,” he said. Twenty-five of NATO’s 29 allies plan to lift spending this year, Stoltenberg said, ahead of a June 29 meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. NATO officials have said that while Trump’s tough stance had put pressure on member states to spend more on defense, Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in March 2014 had a bigger impact, with allies agreeing to end years of defense cuts. Stoltenberg also said that several days ago, four multinational NATO battle groups in the three Baltic countries and Poland became fully operational, which he called a “historic achievement.” NATO defense ministers will also discuss the future of the alliance’s mission to Afghanistan during their meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said. NATO ended its combat mission in Afghanistan in December 2014, and the withdrawal of foreign troops led to a deteriorating security situation in the country. NATO countries currently have some 13,450 troops in Afghanistan, including 8,400 U.S. military personnel, who are mainly training the Afghan armed forces. “We are not planning to go back to combat operations but we are looking into the exact troop level in our train, assist, and advice mission,” Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO allies were “particularly looking into how we can train more special operation forces in Afghanistan.”