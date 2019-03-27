NATO confirms plan for US military storage facility in Poland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NATO will allocate funds into stationing US military equipment in Poland, which will help boost the alliance’s defensive capabilities in the event that it needs to reinforce Europe with troops in case of a Russian incursion.

According to NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the construction will start this summer and will take two years. The $260 million storage facility will hold armoured vehicles, ammunition, and weapons for a brigade. The future facility will be located near Powidz, in central Poland.

The concept behind the practice of “pre-positioning” equipment in strategic places is to make the deployment of resources more efficient during a crisis.

The Trump Administration has credited Stoltenberg for pressing allies to increase military expenditures, adding $100 billion from 2016 to the end of next year.

Last year, the Polish government signed a $4.75 billion contract for a US-made Patriot anti-missile system. Warsaw has also been pushing for the Americans to open a permanent military base in Poland. Nearly 5,000 American troops are already stationed in the country on a rotational basis as part of NATO’s active operations on the alliance’s eastern flank.