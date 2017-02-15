NATO ‘concerned’ over potential Russian violation of INF treaty

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated during the meeting of the ministers this Wednesday that the alliance would be severely concerned if the allegations against Russia deploying a cruise missile proved true.

“Any non-compliance with the INF treaty would be of great concern for the Alliance,” Stoltenberg said.

U.S. intelligence assessed that the missile came online late last year, and the “New York Times” reported on Tuesday had two battalions of the prohibited missile.

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) is a Cold War-era agreement that bans the deployment and testing of American and Russian mid-range land missiles. Russia’s supposed possession of cruise missiles violates this pact.

According to the Stoltenberg, the INF treaty played a large part in eliminating nuclear weapons that threatened Europe and NATO allies, and attacks on the treaty could harm international security.

“Compliance with arms control agreements is of great importance, especially when it comes to treaties concerning nuclear weapons,” Stoltenberg said.