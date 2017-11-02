Nato chief warns Europe in North Korea’s missile range

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in South Korea on October 1, called on United Nations members to implement sanctions against North Korea.

Meanwhile, China and South Korea are to work together to persuade the North to give up its nuclear programme.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Stoltenberg also said North Korean missiles have the range to strike Europe, but that “Nato has the capabilities to respond to any threat”.

According to the Nato chief, while the military alliance is not directly involved in attempts to resolve the North Korean crisis, it “fully supports its allies in the region”.

“We recognise that Europe has also entered the [North Korean] missile range and Nato member states are already in danger,” Stoltenberg told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

“Nato has protected its member countries from the threat of ballistic missiles through deterrence, but more diplomatic effort is needed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict,” he added.

Stoltenberg visited Japan on October 30-31. He met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who promised Tokyo would maintain pressure on North Korea.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed on October 31 that North Korea test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time. This is a major military achievement for North Korea and a serious escalation of tensions with the United States and its allies in the region, particularly South Korea and Japan.

In response, South Korea said this week it will continue its plans to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) platform to counter the threat of North Korean nuclear missiles.

On October 17, Tillerson vowed to continue “diplomatic efforts… until the first bomb drops”.