NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg concluded his official visit to Australia and New Zealand on 8 August.

During the visit of Christchurch, he met with mayor Lianne Dalziel and first responders involved in stopping the mosque attacks in March. He then visited the Al Noor mosque, where he laid a floral tribute in memory of the victims.

In Wellington, New Zealand, he met the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and thanked him for New Zealand’s important contributions in the fight against terrorism. He also talked with deputy prime minister and foreign minister Winston Peters and defence minister Ron Mark.

In Sydney, he met with prime minister Scott Morrison, foreign minister Marise Payne and defence minister Linda Reynolds, and signed a renewed partnership agreement between NATO and Australia with Minister Reynolds on board the HMAS Hobart.