NATO calls on Russia to help stop fighting in violence in east Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Wednesday to use its “considerable influence” with rebels in eastern Ukraine to end what he described as “the most serious spike in violations” of a shaky truce there in a long time.

Stoltenberg added that the humanitarian situation for civilians in Avdiyivka was “dire, with 20,000 people facing freezing temperatures without heat, electricity, and water.”

Speaking to reporters, Stoltenberg said the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine has been violated more than 5,600 times in recent days, leaving some 20,000 people without electricity amid freezing temperatures.

He called for the respect for the so-called Minsk peace agreement for eastern Ukraine and for fulfilling its key provision that envisages a withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the area.

The Ukrainian military said on February 1 that nine servicemen and one civilian were also injured in the previous 24 hours.

Ukrainian officials had reported the deaths of seven soldiers in the past few days, the highest casualty toll in weeks.

Shelling left many residents of the town north of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk without electricity, water supplies, and heating in temperatures well below freezing.

Separatists said two civilians were killed and another wounded in the shelling of Donetsk and the neighbouring town of Makiyivka.

The UN Security Council on January 31 expressed “grave concern” over the “dangerous deterioration” in eastern Ukraine and called for a halt to the violence.

Kiev and Moscow are accusing each other of being responsible for the recent escalation, with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry describing it on January 31 as “a clear indication of Russia’s continued blatant disregard of its commitments under the Minsk agreements.”

Speaking on February 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected accusations that Russia and the separatists were responsible for the flare-up of hostilities, and called on Kiev to stop what he said were “provocative actions.”

Peskov also said that the escalation was evidence what he called the need for “a swift resumption of dialogue and cooperation between Russia and the United States.”

Russian-U.S. relations are badly strained over Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine, its actions in Syria, and what U.S. intelligence agencies say was state-directed interference in the U.S. presidential election.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for improved relations with Russia, and both the White House and Kremlin said a conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 28 was a positive sign.

Despite substantial evidence, Russia denies claims by Kiev, NATO, and Western governments that it stirred up separatism in the region and has sent troops and weapons to Ukraine to support the separatists.

The European Union, United States, and other states have imposed sanctions on Russia over the conflict, as well as for its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014.