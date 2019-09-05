NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Defence Investment, Camille Grand, has concluded a two-day visit to Israel from 3-4 September.

During the visit, he met with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, to discuss the ongoing cooperation and exchange views on the current situation in the Mediterranean region.

They also discussed security challenges in the region, as well as weapons proliferation and arms control, cyber defence, research and development. In other meetings with civilian and military officials, Grand discussed civil preparedness and air defence.

Israel has been an important partner to NATO for more than 20 years, as well as an active member of NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue.