The nationalization of the oldest bank in the world seems inevitable

Tha bank is unable to draw from private investors ten times its book value and probably needs twice that amount

The oldest bank in the world, Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena, is heading towards the country's biggest nationalization in decades. The Italian government was expected to approve a decree to recapitalize the bank on Thursday evening. The nationalization seems inevitable. According to Bloomberg, the plan to nationalize the banks has the approval of the European Commission. The program will hurt shareholders but will limit losses for bondholders. EU rules governing bank rescues require bondholders to take first a financial hit. The bank failed to find an anchor investor on Wednesday, while a debt-for-equity swap is not expected to raise more than €2bn, Bloomberg reports. There are approximately 40,000 small bondholders which would make a significant hit "politically toxic" the BBC reports. That is the fifth bank in which the Italian government will step in to shield small bondholders in less than a year. Monte Paschi shares fell by 3,2% on Thursday, plunging by 12% on Wednesday. Year on year, the bank has seen its valuation drop by 87% to just €463 million. The bank is seeking to raise from markets €5bn or ten times its market valuation. However, the real amount now estimated that is required is €11bn. The bank said on Sunday that it has sufficient liquidity for four months, rather than little less than a year. That will be the third bailout for the third largest Italian bank founded in 1472. On Wednesday, the Italian Parliament approved a €20bn bailout fund, which is also aimed to cover two regional banks, Veneto Banca, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, and Banca Carige.