Naftogaz pays over €3 billion to Ukraine’s budget in 2017

Naftogaz group accounted for nearly 14% of total revenues of the state budget in 2017

As of December 29, 2017, Naftogaz paid 106.0 billion hryvnias (€3.16 billion) of taxes and dividends to the state budget in 2017, the national oil and gas company of Ukraine said on January 3.

According to Naftogaz group, which remains the biggest taxpayer to Ukraine’s state budget, this includes 14.3 billion hryvnias of corporate tax, 30.2 billion hryvnias of VAT, 33.9 billion hryvnias of royalties and 13.3 billion hryvnias of dividends. Naftogaz’ contribution to the state budget in 2017 has exceeded that in 2016 by almost 1.5 times, Naftogaz said in a press release.

Payments from Naftogaz group accounted for nearly 14% of total revenues of the state budget in 2017, compared with 68.8 billion hryvnias of Ukraine’s defense budget and 51.1 billion hryvnias of gas subsidies for households covered by the state budget.