N. Ireland: Unionists certain negotiations with Sinn Fein to restart shortly

PAUL McERLANE
The clock at Stormont Castle shows 4pm, Belfast, Northern Ireland 29 June 2017. Politicians have just hours left to reach an agreement on restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland. The parties had until 16:00 BST to form a new government. If the deadline is not met, Northern Ireland faces the possibility of direct rule from Westminster.

NEOnline | IR
Published 09:12 December 29, 2017
Updated 09:44 December 29, 2017

NEOnline | IR
Negotiations for a unity government between the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein will restart over the next ten days, the unionist MP Gregory Cambell told the BBC.

Northern Ireland has been under direct rule from London since autumn 2017. The unity government in Northern Ireland collapsed in January 2017.

Sinn Féin do not confirm the opening of new negations, making clear that the Republican party would not enter talks without any prospect of success. Sinn Féin officials have made clear they require assurances that progress can be made in the recognition of the Irish language before they agree to enter talks.

