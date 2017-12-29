N. Ireland: Unionists certain negotiations with Sinn Fein to restart shortly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Negotiations for a unity government between the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein will restart over the next ten days, the unionist MP Gregory Cambell told the BBC.

Northern Ireland has been under direct rule from London since autumn 2017. The unity government in Northern Ireland collapsed in January 2017.

Sinn Féin do not confirm the opening of new negations, making clear that the Republican party would not enter talks without any prospect of success. Sinn Féin officials have made clear they require assurances that progress can be made in the recognition of the Irish language before they agree to enter talks.