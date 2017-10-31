N. Ireland towards direct rule

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Although the British government wants to avoid direct rule, the British government admitted on Monday that there are “significant gaps” between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire warned Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) both parties that the only option for the British government is to draft its own budget.

Negotiations on Monday were joined by the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, besides Sinn Fein and the DUP. The deadlock continued.

On Monday morning, the DUP called on Mr. Brokenshire to begin drafting a budget, signaling that it favours direct rule over a compromise on an Irish Language Act, which is Sinn Fein’s main precondition to supporting a unity government.

Unlike Wales and Scotland, Northern Ireland has been denied the recognition of Irish as an official language, which would have implications for road signs and the language of public administration.

The British government depends on DUP support in the House of Commons to govern.