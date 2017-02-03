The myth of Gabriel fighting Schäuble over the Greek program

The German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, has criticized the handling of the Greek crisis in a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel last month, Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.
In the countdown towards September’s elections in Germany, the junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats, are voicing their disagreements with the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU).
But, the actual policy cleavage is less pronounced than it may seem.
Berlin vs. Washington
When the letter was written,...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑