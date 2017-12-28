Myanmar court remands Reuters journalists

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Two Reuters journalists were remanded in custody for another fortnight by a Myanmar court on December 27. They were arrested on December 12 under a secrecy law that carries up to 14 years in jail.

Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, are both Myanmar nationals. They had been reporting for Reuters on a military-led crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

As reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), the journalists have not been charged by a court. But they are facing proceedings under the draconian colonial-era Official Secrets Act for allegedly possessing documents related to the army crackdown in Rakhine state, a highly sensitive issue in Myanmar.

The United Nations says the army is likely guilty of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim minority – some 655,000 have fled the country since the military launched a crackdown on Rohingya rebels in late August.

Meanwhile, Reuters has denied any wrong-doing on behalf of their reporters, defending their right to report on an issue of global significance.

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the journalists’ court appearance on December 27 turned emotional as it was the first time they had been able to see their family members since being arrested. Some family members wept.

“I want my husband to be free soon,” said Wa Lone’s wife, Pan Ei Mon. “And I trust him that he would never violate the law.”

Wa Lone told reporters, “We are just working as journalists… We never violate journalism ethics,” as he and his colleague were taken from a police van into a courtroom on the outskirts of Yangon.