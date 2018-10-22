My Europe – from Integration to Intelligence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

My generation grew up with the consolidation of the European project as the strategic option for the future of our society and our economy. Portugal belongs, as a country, in both geographical and historical terms, to Europe.

When the European Economic Community was created, the message was clear – there was an idea that was transformed into a project that became a reality and should be in the future the basis for a stronger integration between the different countries. After the democracy victory and the positive commitment with an open society, Portugal had all the conditions to give a positive answer to the European challenge. Signing the formal agreement to join the EEC in 1985 was a confirmation of Portugal’s confidence in a new project aimed at the future.

Europe was the right option for the development of a small and open country that was searching for a new agenda. Opening the frontiers and reinforcing the cultural links between countries was the first step of a process that could not stop. The focus on the economic dimension was the next step to be considered.

Innovation, internationalisation, cooperation, and competitiveness, among many others, are examples of what perfectly defines the global shared agenda that Portugal decided to embrace with the strong support of the European institutions and the participation of different countries. This was a process of effective participation in which the right combination of rationanal thought, combined with creativity, served as the basis for a new way that Portugal’s citizens and organisations could see themsevles in the world.

Integration and intelligence is the synthesis of my weekly collaboration in NEW EUROPE, a well known paper published in Brussels – www.neweurope.eu. When writing for this independent newspaper about innovation and competitiveness, I have given my opinion as a citizen and a professional of my vision for Europe as a collective project – one that is based on individual ideas and the contributions of all those that have confidence in the future.

NOVA COMPETITIVIDADE, the name of my weekly column for NEW EUROPE is my message of an effective contract between the public and private actors in the global agenda for more shared value in the creation and transaction of economic goods and services. Europe must the world’s prime example of a new way of believing in the future.

The balance of all these years as part of the process of European integration is not completely positive. On the contrary, most of the strategic objectives in the political, economic, and social dimensions were not carried out in an effective way by many of the relevant institutions that have responsibilities in Europe’s social and economic environment.

The idea of being able to create and sustain a European Project for the future has been defended by some unique leaders like Jacques Delors, Francois Miterrand, and Helmut Kohl, but the difficulties of maintaining common sense within the central strategy for the future created difficulties in terms of consolidating the effective structure of the articulation between the countries and their options, but the European Dream appealed to a new sense of commitment that cannot be ensured solely by words alone.

My Europe is an idea based on my experience of having participated in the construction of a modern society where social innovation and open creativity are the point of contact between the individual participation and the collective sharing of the strategies for the future. My Europe is mostly about integration and the capacity of joining different histories and geographies on the same road of convergence for a positive way of combining talent and excellence.

It is also about inclusion and the willingness of being able to give a voice and opportunity to those who were not considered in the project for a new society and economy for the future.

I believe in Europe. I believe in a dream that is more a project about reality and what people want to construct for a better future.

I believe in the capacity of the citizens and organisations of this secular continent to be able to put in place a modern agenda that is shared in a positive way.

This is the Europe about which I have been on a weekly basis writing in a paper that defends the strategy of innovation and creativity for the most consolidated space of the world. This is the Europe in which I believe, a public space where information and innovation are keys. It is a Europe of trust, where the individual and the collective embrace the same agenda of modernity.