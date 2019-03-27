Muslim group in France sues Facebook and YouTube over Christchurch massacre

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A group of French Muslims has filed a lawsuit against Facebook and YouTube for allowing the shooter at the Christchurch massacre to stream himself as he shot and killed 50 people and wounded 50 others on 15 March.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) claimed the two online platforms were responsible for the dissemination of material that encourages far-right terrorism. In France, this is a crime that punishable by up to three years in prison time and a hefty fine.

The shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand took place at two mosques and were live-streamed on Facebook for 17 minutes and then copied and shared on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Whatsapp.

“We can’t have these videos online just like movies of shootings…YouTube and Facebook must take measures to avoid this in the future,” thePresident of CFCM’s islamophobia monitoring unit, Abdallah Zekri, told CNN.

A spokesman for the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand welcomed the group’s action.

“They (the online platforms) have failed big time. This was a person who was looking for an audience and they were the platform that he chose to advertise himself and his heinous crime,” FIANZ spokesman Anwar Ghani said.

In response to the attacks, the US House Committee on Homeland Security wrote a letter to the top executives of four major technology companies last week urging them to do a better job of removing violent political content.