The Munich Security Conference, on the background of tensions between NATO allies

At the Munich Conference, two key players are offstage: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Russian presidents are staying away from the Munich Security Conference on February 17-19, sending subordinates to a gathering that will be watched for clues to how Russia-U.S. ties will unfold, and on the background of tensions between the NATO allies.

On Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told European NATO members that Europe must not cave in to U.S demands to ra...