The Munich Security Conference, on the background of tensions between NATO allies

EPA/MAURIZIO GAMBARINI
Click for full view
Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 10:03 February 17, 2017
Updated 10:03 February 17, 2017

The Munich Security Conference, on the background of tensions between NATO allies

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe

At the Munich Conference, two key players are offstage: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Russian presidents are staying away from the Munich Security Conference on February 17-19, sending subordinates to a gathering that will be watched for clues to how Russia-U.S. ties will unfold, and on the background of tensions between the NATO allies.

On Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told European NATO members that Europe must not cave in to U.S demands to ra...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: MEPs vote to prevent terrorism, fight foreign fighters