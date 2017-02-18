Munich: Putin “hates Ukraine” says Poroshenko

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told the Munich Security Conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin “hates Ukraine deeply and sincerely.” He also said that appeasing Russia would be “naive, wrong and dangerous.”

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the West to reject calls for the “appeasement of Russia,” warning that “it would be a mistake to think that Russia’s appetite” is limited to Ukraine.

In impassioned remarks during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on February 17, Poroshenko suggested that U.S. and EU sanctions imposed over Moscow’s interference in his country should remain in place.

He called on the West to help stop “Russian revanchism,” saying: “The time is now, and the place is Ukraine.”

Poroshenko said that three Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 12 wounded in eastern Ukraine in the previous 24 hours, adding that most of the casualties were in Avdiyivka — a government-held town where fighting has flared up in recent weeks.

Speaking on the same panel at the annual conference in Munich, U.S. Senator John McCain urged the West to step up support for Ukraine.

McCain said Russians “are killing” Ukrainians every day, and said he thinks “it’s going to get worse, because…this is a time of testing” the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump by countries such as China and Russia.