Munich: Merkel calls for cooperation with Russia in fight against Islamist terrorism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Europe's ties with Russia remained challenging and fragile, but it was important to work with Russia in the fight against Islamist terrorism.

"The joint fight against Islamic terrorism is one area where we have the same interests and we can work together," Merkel said in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was in the audience.

Merkel, who has been critical of a U.S. ban on travel from seven Mu...