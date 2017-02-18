Munich: Mattis warns Europeans of “arc of instability”, calls for NATO burden-sharing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

U.S. President Donald Trump’s defence secretary, in his debut trip to Europe, warned of an “arc of instability” on Europe’s periphery and called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis reassured Europe that President Donald Trump has “thrown his full support behind NATO,” while also pressing the new administration’s call for alliance members to shoulder their share of the financial burden for defence.

“We all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on NATO’s periphery and beyond,” Mattis said.

He warned that after the “watershed year” of 2014 — when Russia seized Crimea and stoked a conflict in eastern Ukraine, and Islamic State (IS) militants overran swaths of Syria and Iraq — NATO nations “can no longer deny reality.”

“As guardians for our nations and as sentinels for new threats, we all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on NATO’s periphery and beyond,” Mattis said. He also said the “transatlantic bond remains our strongest bulwark against instability and violence.”

Mattis indicated that the United States is not questioning “the bedrock commitment” of NATO to collectively defend any member that is attacked, and said all allies must work as a team go to preserve the freedoms” of the transatlantic community “intact for our next generations.”

“President Trump came into office and has thrown now his full support to NATO,” he said. “He too espouses NATO’s need to adapt to today’s strategic situation for it to remain credible, capable, and relevant,” Mattis said.

But Mattis, who told NATO allies in Brussels on February 15 that the United States might “moderate” its commitment if other members do not honor their defense spending pledges, again emphasized the need for “proportionate” outlays by every member.

“It is a fair demand that all who benefit from the best alliance in the world carry their proportionate share of the necessary costs to defend our freedoms,” he said. The United States provides 70 percent of the alliance’s funds.