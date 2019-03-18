DEVELOPING STORY: Turkish-born suspect at large after Utrecht tram shooting

EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Armed police at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, 18 March 2019. According to the the Dutch Police, several people have been injured in a shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Irene Kostaki
Published 12:30 March 18, 2019
Updated 15:17 March 18, 2019

At least three people have been pronounced dead and nine injured after a shooting inside a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, authorities have confirmed.

Dutch law enforcement officials, the shooter – identified by eyewitnesses as being male – remains at large. According to an update by the Utrecht police, the main suspect is a 37-year-old who was born in Turkey, Gökmen Tanis.

The authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the attack may have been perpetrated by extremists or terrorists.

The Municipality of Utrecht issued a statement as a first reaction to the event, where the shooting is descrived as “a horrible and radical incident in which victims have fallen”. Mayor Jan van Zanen has confirmed that three people have been killed and nine others wounded on video released by the Municipality. Van Zanen remains in close contact with the police and the public prosecutor.

“The most important thing at the moment is taking care of the wounded and investigating the circumstances of the incident. We do not exclude anything, not even a terrorist attack,” added van Zanen.

