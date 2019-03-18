DEVELOPING STORY: Turkish-born suspect at large after Utrecht tram shooting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

At least three people have been pronounced dead and nine injured after a shooting inside a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, authorities have confirmed.

Dutch law enforcement officials, the shooter – identified by eyewitnesses as being male – remains at large. According to an update by the Utrecht police, the main suspect is a 37-year-old who was born in Turkey, Gökmen Tanis.

De politie vraagt u uit te kijken naar de 37-jarige Gökman Tanis (geboren in Turkije) in verband met het incident vanmorgen aan het #24oktoberplein in Utrecht.

Benader hem niet zelf maar bel direct de opsporingstiplijn 0800-6070 pic.twitter.com/QZ88s3Wl0k — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the attack may have been perpetrated by extremists or terrorists.

The Municipality of Utrecht issued a statement as a first reaction to the event, where the shooting is descrived as “a horrible and radical incident in which victims have fallen”. Mayor Jan van Zanen has confirmed that three people have been killed and nine others wounded on video released by the Municipality. Van Zanen remains in close contact with the police and the public prosecutor.

“The most important thing at the moment is taking care of the wounded and investigating the circumstances of the incident. We do not exclude anything, not even a terrorist attack,” added van Zanen.