The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, visited Maputo, Mozambique on 6 August, to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic peace agreement between the Mozambican government and the opposition party RENAMO, to formally end military hostilities, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.

The European Union is providing €50 million to support the peace process with local economic development, decentralisation, disarmament and reintegration of former combatants.

Mogherini will also hold bilateral meetings with the foreign minister José Pacheco, the president of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and the president of RENAMO Ossufo Momade.