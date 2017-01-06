Moscow fills the strategic gap between Manila and Washington

FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Click for full view

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (C) views the Russian navy anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs at the Port of Manila, Philippines, 06 January 2017. Duterte, who strongly criticized the USA and the West during his first bilateral meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Peru in November 2016, is set to visit Moscow later this year on Putin's invitation.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 10:16 January 6, 2017
Updated 10:16 January 6, 2017

Russia moves om the Middle East and the Pacific, reclaiming global power status

By NEOnline | IR

As the relationship between Manila and Washington is rapidly deteriorating, Moscow is stepping in to fill the strategic gap.
Russia moves to fill the gap
The relationship between Manila and Washington is at an all-time low and Moscow sees a strategic opportunity.

Two Russian warships are visiting Manila since Wednesday, inaugurating bilateral cooperation between the two navies. On the day of their arrival, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte spoke about the US as a former colonial power an...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: UK’s May will meet Trump in February