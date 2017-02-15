Moscovici in Athens to press for fiscal consolidation measures

Greek Finance Minister Eucleidis Tsakalotos (L) and European Commissioner in charge of Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici (R), speak with each other during an European Fnance Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 27 January 2017. The Economic and Financial Affairs Council meets in Brussels to discuss Basel Committee banking reforms, the priorities of the Maltese presidency and a report on EU own resources, according to an EU Council press release.

NEOnline | IR
Published 00:46 February 15, 2017
Updated 00:46 February 15, 2017

Athens has overachieved but that is no longer enough as the IMF and EU institutions cannot reach a consensus on the future of the Greek programme

NEOnline | IR

In a last ditch attempt to resolve a standoff between Athens and its creditors and, indirectly, between the IMF and the EU, the Commissioner for Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici is expected in Athens on Wednesday.Pierre Moscovic

His mission is to persuade the government to push through more austerity measures.
Economic context
Meanwhile, political volatility is undermining the growth prospects of the Greek economy, as well as the Eurozones' at large.

Greece’s economy shrank by 0.4% i...

