Moscovici in Athens to press for fiscal consolidation measures

In a last ditch attempt to resolve a standoff between Athens and its creditors and, indirectly, between the IMF and the EU, the Commissioner for Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici is expected in Athens on Wednesday.Pierre Moscovic

His mission is to persuade the government to push through more austerity measures.

Economic context

Meanwhile, political volatility is undermining the growth prospects of the Greek economy, as well as the Eurozones' at large.

Greece’s economy shrank by 0.4% i...