The European Economic and Social Committee provided on 6 November its policy input to the 2020 cycle of the European Semester, based on the experience from this year’s Semester, its previous work on the subject, the current economic situation and the outlook for the euro area.

The Committee’s input is in the form of two opinions, respectively on the Annual Growth Survey and on the recommendation for the economic policy of the euro area, and one information report on the involvement of organised civil society in the process.

According to the advisory body, the coordination of economic policies across the EU states must lead to averting the risk of recession and directing the Union’s economy towards sustainable and inclusive growth. It, therefore, proposes increased reform efforts, public and private investment, compliance with the Macroeconomic Imbalance Procedure, as well as a more structured civil society involvement in the semester process.