Moody’s places U.K and Italy on negative outlook

Political risk is increasing, with one in four sovereign rated by Moody’s on negative outlook

Moody’s is about to place Britain and Italy on a negative credit rating outlook amidst a sharp rise in political risk globally, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Political insecurity puts one in four rated sovereigns in a negative outlook, the highest since the peak of the euro crisis, according to Moody’s managing director Alastair Wilson.

The credit agency is focusing on the Brexit strain on the U.K’s economy and looming possibility of elections. “Brexit is negative for the UK from a credit perspective, the question is how negative,” Wilson said.

In Europe, Moody’s rates Britain under triple -A at Aa1; Italy tumbles to Baa2 Italy.

The agency will review the British economy on June 2nd and September 22nd when Brexit negotiations will be at an advanced stage. Then, according to Wilson, London could see its credit rating decline further.

Meanwhile, Italy is facing its banking problems, and the issue at hand is whether the €20bn set aside by the Italian government will suffice. There is also the question of whether Italy will go to the polls, which at the moment would mean that the anti-Euro Five Star party could come to power.

Italy is clearly a systemic issue for the single currency as such, Moody’s estimates.

Political risk is also becoming a factor in France. The French Presidential-aspirant Marine Le Pen suggested on Wednesday that France should leave the Euro, but suggested an ordered Europe-wide retreat to the ECU.